Last year was a tough one for many events around the state, including Downtown Rochester's Fire & Ice Festival. Every year thousands of people walk the downtown area to watch some of the best ice sculptors around create amazing pieces of artwork with giant slabs of ice. This year, the event went through a re-branding of sorts, as they changed their name to the Downtown Rochester Snowglow. For 2022, the safari-themed ice sculptures lined the streets and featured an ice carving competition, live carvings, marshmallow roasting, shopping, fireworks and of course, The Big, Bright Light Show.

Being able to drop in as these artists make the safari come to life is a real treat and really shows how much effort it takes to make a sculpture, especially when it's less that 10 degrees outside. Upon arrival to the downtown area, there was a giant seas serpent ice sculpting that was easily 15 feet long, along with a warming tent where complimentary cocoa and smores were being handed out. Another fun feature was they actually had an ice-made cornhole set in the warming area as well.

Get our free mobile app

I took a bunch of pictures of some of the coolest ice sculptures that were on display during the morning of Saturday, January 15th and I definitely thing some of my favorites were Nigel Thornberry, the Leopard, the Snake, Peacock, and Zazu from The Lion King. If anyone has any photos that they took from later in the day after more sculptures were on display later that weekend, please send them our way so we can add them to the gallery below.