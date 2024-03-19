When Should You Put Your Hummingbird Feeder Out In Ohio?

Of the over 330 species of hummingbirds, 4 can be found in Ohio.

Sightings can be rare depending on the species and time of year, but the Buckeye State actually offers a welcome respite for the birds during their annual migration. Adds popular birdwatching site Avibirds,

Get our free mobile app

this unassuming state plays a significant role in the annual migrations of several hummingbird species. These remarkable birds, known for their iridescent plumage and rapid wingbeats, find temporary refuge in Ohio during their long journeys.

hummingbird female ruby-throated hummingbird- Canva loading...

Where Do They Go For The Winter?

I don't blame them, I wouldn't want to stick around for winter in Ohio either! Among the smallest birds in the world, hummingbirds are only found in the Western Hemisphere with the majority sticking close to the equator.

Many fly back down to Mexico and Central America for the winter. According to Hummingbird Central,

Fewer than two dozen species venture into the U.S. and Canada, and only a few species remain year-round.

Sadly, it's difficult to asses accurate population data on hummingbirds as they've changed their migration and distribution due to environmental factors like loss of habitat, toxic pesticides, and predators.

Hummingbirds in Ohio

The most common species of hummingbird that can be found throughout Ohio and the rest of the U.S., Mexico, and Canada is the Ruby-throated hummingbird. Sightings of Rufous, Broad-tailed, Anna’s, and Calliope hummingbird are also possible in Ohio, albeit unlikely.

But don't put out your feeder just yet! Now's the perfect time to select the best hummingbird-viewing spot for your new feeder or dig your old one out from storage, clean the winter grime off the windows, and stock up on your go-to hummingbird nectar as experts agree we could see hummingbirds back in Ohio as soon as early April! Says The Cincinnati Enquirer,

In Ohio, residents can expect to spot the birds from early April, in the southern part of the state, through early May in the north

Arizona: The Hummingbird Capital of the World If you love hummingbirds, there's no better place to see them than in this little town in Arizona! Sierra Vista has more than anywhere in the world, which is why it claims the title of "Hummingbird Capital of the World"! Gallery Credit: Val Davidson/TSM