Somebody Built a House on the Roof of a Building in Chicago

The pictures of this house on the roof of a Chicago building are bananas.

It can't be easy to find a place to build a home in Chicago. I guess that's why this house is on top of a building. This unusual location for a home is in the Printers Row neighborhood near Grant Park and the Chicago Loop neighborhoods. You'll find this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on the 9th floor at 714 S. Dearborn Street in the Windy City.

The views from this "deluxe apartment in the sky" are amazing. It was listed in March of 2021 for $680,800 by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Chicago but has since been taken off the market.

House on the Roof of a Building Downtown Chicago

This house on a building has 2,533 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One of those bathrooms has a glass block wall next to the kitchen. The yard maintenance for this place is a breeze.