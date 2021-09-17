Rumors have been circulating about a new taco restaurant opening in Kalamazoo. And now, it looks like they've finally opened!

Holy Taco has been the topic of discussion on social media lately. At least, on the Kalamazoo Reddit page. People noticed that something was happening as they drove by but couldn't find any websites, Facebook pages and so on.

Last week, I was intrigued and decided to do a search myself. Sure enough, I couldn't find a single word online about this soon-to-be taco establishment opening in Texas Corners. I also heard that they were formerly a food truck but, again, I couldn't find an official Facebook page.

Today, my lovely boss (thanks Mary) informed me that they're now open. So, I started my search again. This time, I was able to find an official Instagram page for Holy Taco.

With only two posts, they teased their soft opening for this weekend, 9/17 - 9/19.

Their website, which is still under construction, won't be helpful when determining an address or hours. But, I've got you covered.

Holy Taco is located at 6942 W Q Ave in Texas Corners next to Fletcher's Pub. Currently, their hours are 4:00pm - 10:00pm according to their comments on the above Instagram post. As far as menu items are concerned I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that tacos will be readily available. But, when it comes to appetizers, specialty drinks, desserts and more...that still remains a mystery at this time.

Here's the thing, if you plan on visiting keep in mind that they don't have any signage on their building as of today, 9/17. I drove to the location so I could take some pictures and circled the plaza about 3 times before I found it. So you know what you're looking for, this is where you can find Holy Tacos:

There it is nestled in between Fletcher's Pub and State Farm.

As far as staying updated on potential specials or changes to hours of operations I would, for now, stick to following their Instagram page. That can be found here.

