Holland’s Mayor Goes Minion Mode For City Council Meeting And Viral Tiktok

Politicians aren't generally known for being trendy, hip or funny. And honestly, we aren't looking for them to be. And when they want to participate in a viral internet trend, it always feels like the most cringe version of the challenge imaginable.

Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks was a great sport this week when he played along with staff and took on the minion face paint challenge that's been taking over TikTok

It's unclear if he's in on the trend or not, but he definitely will leave you laughing.

The idea of the challenge is that you tell someone that you're going to paint their face as something they think is awesome, then you bait and switch them by painting their face like a minion. Many people have done the challenge on their younger siblings, which ends with them in tears.

As the TikTok posted to the official Holland Michigan account starts, one of the staff at the Holland Mayor's office says they're going to paint Mayor Bock's face as a Tulip (likely in homage to their biggest festival, Tulip Time)

But instantly the cover of "I Swear" from the Minions starts to play, you see the yellow paint brush, and you realize it won't be a tulip at all...

When he was shown the results, he realized he'd been had.

And while the Mayor is a great sport about it, it takes the entire thing further by actually showing up at the city council meeting later that day, with the paint still on.

Honestly, the moment when he sets his face on the microphone in embarrassment SENT me.

So, shoutout to Mayor Nathan Bock and his good sense of humor when it comes to making tiktoks. And don't forget to follow their account so you can catch the next weird trend they take on.