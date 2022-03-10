Here’s A TON of St. Patrick’s Day Happenings In Kalamazoo

There's going to be no Shortage of things happening this year as St. Patrick's Day looks to make a somewhat decent return to Kalamazoo in 2022 after 2 years of being locked down with the pandemic. There's a ton of sweet events coming in the city next week and we have all of them in one spot for you to pick out which ones you want to take part in:

Immediately following the St. Patrick's Day Parade through Downtown Kalamazoo, they'll have entertainment throughout the day and Happy Hour prices on Pints of Guinness, Pints of Green Beer, and Shots of Irish Whiskey.

Check in is between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and there will be a whole bunch of free St. Patrick's Day swag available through the many stops, including a $1,000 costume prize. The Crawl will be beginning at Final Gravity then moving on to Green Top, Harvey's, LFG, Old Dog, Saugatuck, and then wrapping up at Tin Can, with an after part ay Old Dog from 10 p.m. til Midnight.

Opening early at 9 a.m. with Corned Beef & Cabbage, Irish Egg Rolls, Blarney Burger and, of course, Reuben sandwiches.

The original painted ice game is back for its 39th season, as the Kalamazoo Wings face-off against the Iowa Heartlanders on Green Ice, Friday, Mar. 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. Keep your St. Patrick’s Day celebration going one day later, and remember to wear green.

St. Patrick's Day Parade

The parade starts at 11 am on March 12 at the corner of Burdick and Michigan Ave and heads south to Cedar street.

