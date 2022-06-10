It's supposed to be the most important and perfect day of your life, so obviously you'll want to spend a lot of time considering where to host your Wedding.

When choosing a venue, it's important to choose something that fits you. So if you're the type of bride with a spark of originality, or maybe you want something outside of the box, these venues may be perfect for you.

The Banquet Room at The Downtown Market

You may know about all of the amazing food you can get from the various stands at the Downtown Market, but did you know it holds one of the most unique and beautiful wedding venues in West Michigan?

This Greenhouse Banquet space is perfect for weddings any time of year. They can accommodate 150 guests, and they still have weekends available in 2022 if you're interested.

Visit their website for more details.

Apple Blossom Chapel

Located in Fennville, just south of Saugatuck, this adorable slice of heaven is perfect for any couple trying to have a smaller ceremony while still having all of the beauty of a larger venue. They also pride themselves on handling all of the details for your special day, so you can just enjoy yourself instead of stressing.

They have a chapel on site that can hold from 2-22 people, as well as an outdoor wedding site and a reception area. So, if you'd like to keep your party all in one area, they can accommodate that as well.

Learn more and book your date on their website.

The Barn at Stanton Crossing

Looking for all of the charm of a rustic southern wedding without leaving the state of Michigan? You'll fall in love with this venue in West Olive.

The barn was originally raised in the 1800s before moving to it's current location in 1993. They can do year round weddings, and have a list of trusted vendors to make your ceremony smooth and easy.

Visit their website to see more photos and check on availability.

Clearwater Place

If you're looking for a perfect indoor space, Clearwater Place is nestled into the heart of downtown Grand Rapids on Monroe, and offers a magical indoor space for your special day.

This architectural masterpiece was originally constructed over a hundred years ago, and has been completely renovated by a family-owned business that specializes in historic restoration. It's perfect for your timeless love.

Visit their website to learn more.

The Bissell Tree House At John Ball Zoo

Love animals? Want to make the zoo a part of your special day? This unique venue will make your special day WILD!

Plus, you can know some of the money used for your reception will help with the conservation of animals in West Michigan, so you're doing some good by celebrating your love on their grounds.

learn more and book your date online.

While there are countless places you can say your vows to a few or many, these options have a little special flare, just like your love.