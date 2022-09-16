It is officially spoopy season!

Want to know one of the best ways to celebrate spoopy and spooky season?

Experience the 25th anniversary of HalloWeekends at Cedar Point.

The annual fall festival is back starting the night of September 17th. It will continue for select days and nights until Halloween.

According to HalloWeekend's press release, the attractions are getting decked out.

"Along with the rides and roller coasters of Cedar Point, more than 50 HalloWeekends attractions and activities are included with park admission."

What is Tricks and Treats Fall Fest?

The best way to put it is for the whole family to experience a little bit of the spooky vibe.

"Kids and families can enjoy the daytime Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, with activities like the Tricks and Treats Costume Contest, pumpkin decorating, trick-or-treating, hay bale and corn stalk mazes, a challenge course, themed midway games, coloring, and crafts, mask making and live entertainment."

With Haunt, this is for the people that want a little more out of their HalloWeeknd experience.

"When the sun goes down, ominous lights and fog fill select midways as Haunt rises."

Coming as a new development this year, Banished is coming to HalloWeekends.

"New this year, Banished takes over the Frontier Trail. In Banished, malevolent beings from the nearby wilderness seek revenge on the townsfolk who betrayed them and sent them far from civilization."

Plus, if you are a person that wants a little fright at night. Coming to the park for the first time this year, the Blood on the Bayou outdoor fright zone is for you.

"In total, six outdoor fright zones and five indoor haunted houses are ready to welcome fans of frights and are included with park admission."

What other cool things can you experience at HalloWeekends?

In collaboration with Midnight Syndicate, park guests can go on a musical tour filled with spooky sights and sounds.

The new Bloodbath indoor haunted maze will be located within the Steel Vengeance roller coaster. You enter what seems to be a private club called "Orpheus". While inside Orpheus, you notice that it is haunted by vampire-esque creatures.

If you want to purchase a ticket to HalloWeekends, check out Cedar Point's website.

