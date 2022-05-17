At Least 5 SW Michigan Spots Where You Can Rent a Paddle Board

Summer is practically upon us with the "official" kickoff on Memorial Day (5/30/22).

With that being said, a trip to the lake or to a nearby river feels like a must. But, what do you do when you don't own things like a kayak or, more specifically, a paddleboard? Well, don't you worry because there are plenty of places in SW Michigan where you can simply rent these items for the day.

Plus, with your rental, you don't have to worry about lugging that thing around or cleaning it afterward. It's kind of a win.

Here are at least 5 spots in the SW Michigan area offering paddleboard rentals:

1. Soha Surf Shop

Located in downtown South Haven, Soha Surf Shop offers both kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals at a number of different locations throughout South Haven. Whether your rental is for North Beach, South Beach, or Black River Park, paddleboard rentals start at $35 for 2 hours and increase in price from there. Find more information about Soha Surf Shop's rental locations and their full price list here.

2. Outpost Sports in South Haven

The newest shop offering all beach-related items, Outpost Sports is getting ready to celebrate their grand opening on May 20th. They offer rentals for beach chairs and umbrellas, kayaks, and paddleboards. A 2-hour rental for a stand-up paddleboard starts at $40 and increases depending on the length of time. See everything they offer on their website.

3. Third Coast Paddling

Located in Paw Paw, Third Coast Paddling has additional rental locations in New Buffalo and Saugatuck. A paddleboard rental, with a lifejacket included, costs $25 an hour. They recently opened for the season and offer rentals on the weekends only. Read more on their website.

4. Red Arrow Ride

Red Arrow Ride, in Union Pier, offers not just paddleboards but tandem paddleboard rentals. As well, their offered rental times vary from daily to weekly for varying prices. They're also gearing up to open for the season on May 20th. Stay up to date on their Facebook page.

5. City of New Buffalo

You can rent kayaks and paddleboards directly from the City of New Buffalo, according to their website. Prices start at $25. Keep in mind, some parts of the beach are currently under construction as they build a new dune walk. However, that doesn't mean the beaches are closed. Stay up to date on the City of New Buffalo's Facebook page.

Something else to keep in mind, the majority of rental businesses will require a reservation prior to your arrival. Please plan accordingly.

If you're looking for more options for paddleboard and kayak rental throughout the state of Michigan, you can find a complete list at michiganwatertrails.org.

Lakeside Lighthouse Listed for $2.5 Million in Fennville, MI The iconic Fennville estate is owned and planned by architect John Tilton