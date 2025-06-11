Hampton Inn Faces Dirty Hotel Claims But Locals Disagree

A publication recently named the Hampton Inn the dirtiest hotel chain in America. I disagree and here's why.

The Travel published an article naming the 20 dirtiest hotel chains in the United States.  The Hampton Inn grabbed the not-so-honorable honor of the dirtiest hotel chain. There happen to be more Hampton Inns in Michigan than any other hotel chain, as far as we can find.

I've never considered Hampton Inns to be dirty, and I've stayed at many of them.  Important note: I haven't stayed at a Hampton Inn for several years, so maybe they've gone downhill.  Let's look a local reviews.

Below is a list of Hampton Average scores for cleanliness.  1 = Very Dirty and 5 = Very Clean.

Average Cleanliness Customer Ratings of Michigan Hampton Inns

  • Kalamazoo: 4.5 out of 5
  • Battle Creek: 4.2 out of 5
  • Grand Rapids: 4.2 out of 5
  • Lansing: 4.5 out of 5
  • Detroit: 4.3 out of 5
TheTravel.com didn't give any type of methodology for this.  So, we have no idea how they came up with the ranking below.

The 20 Dirtiest Hotel Chains in America According to TheTravel.com

  • No. 20 Ramada Hotels - 6 Michigan Locations
  • No. 19 Best Value Inn - 13 Michigan Locations
  • No. 18 Econo Lodge - 9 Michigan Locations
  • No. 17 Holiday Inn - 20 Michigan Locations
  • No. 16 Hyatt Place Hotels - 2 Michigan Locations
  • No. 15 Baymont Inn - 16 Michigan Locations
  • No. 14 Best Western Hotels - 20 Michigan Locations
  • No. 13 Comfort Inn - 20 Michigan Locations
  • No. 12 Days Inn - 17 Michigan Locations
  • No. 11 Quality Inn - 20 Michigan Locations
  • No. 10 AC Hotels - 3 Michigan Locations
  • No. 9 Double Tree - 11 Michigan Locations
  • No. 8 Microtel Inn - 4 Michigan Locations
  • No. 7 Motel 6 - 6 Michigan Locations
  • No. 6 Hawthorn Suites - 1 Michigan Locations
  • No. 5 Crowne Plaza Hotels - 2 Michigan Locations
  • No. 4 La Quinta Inns - 4 Michigan Locations
  • No. 3 Residence Inn - 17 Michigan Locations
  • No. 2 Westin Hotels - 3 Michigan Locations
  • No. 1 Hampton Hotels - 67 Michigan Locations

What do you think?  Did they get it wrong?

