A publication recently named the Hampton Inn the dirtiest hotel chain in America. I disagree and here's why.

The Travel published an article naming the 20 dirtiest hotel chains in the United States. The Hampton Inn grabbed the not-so-honorable honor of the dirtiest hotel chain. There happen to be more Hampton Inns in Michigan than any other hotel chain, as far as we can find.

I've never considered Hampton Inns to be dirty, and I've stayed at many of them. Important note: I haven't stayed at a Hampton Inn for several years, so maybe they've gone downhill. Let's look a local reviews.

Below is a list of Hampton Average scores for cleanliness. 1 = Very Dirty and 5 = Very Clean.

Average Cleanliness Customer Ratings of Michigan Hampton Inns

Kalamazoo: 4.5 out of 5

Battle Creek: 4.2 out of 5

Grand Rapids: 4.2 out of 5

Lansing: 4.5 out of 5

Detroit: 4.3 out of 5

TheTravel.com didn't give any type of methodology for this. So, we have no idea how they came up with the ranking below.

The 20 Dirtiest Hotel Chains in America According to TheTravel.com

No. 20 Ramada Hotels - 6 Michigan Locations

No. 19 Best Value Inn - 13 Michigan Locations

No. 18 Econo Lodge - 9 Michigan Locations

No. 17 Holiday Inn - 20 Michigan Locations

No. 16 Hyatt Place Hotels - 2 Michigan Locations

No. 15 Baymont Inn - 16 Michigan Locations

No. 14 Best Western Hotels - 20 Michigan Locations

No. 13 Comfort Inn - 20 Michigan Locations

No. 12 Days Inn - 17 Michigan Locations

No. 11 Quality Inn - 20 Michigan Locations

No. 10 AC Hotels - 3 Michigan Locations

No. 9 Double Tree - 11 Michigan Locations

No. 8 Microtel Inn - 4 Michigan Locations

No. 7 Motel 6 - 6 Michigan Locations

No. 6 Hawthorn Suites - 1 Michigan Locations

No. 5 Crowne Plaza Hotels - 2 Michigan Locations

No. 4 La Quinta Inns - 4 Michigan Locations

No. 3 Residence Inn - 17 Michigan Locations

No. 2 Westin Hotels - 3 Michigan Locations

No. 1 Hampton Hotels - 67 Michigan Locations

What do you think? Did they get it wrong?

