5 Unique Halls of Fame You Can Visit in Michigan

Did you know that there are several, unique halls of fame you can check out in Michigan?

The other day, I was traveling to Detroit to pick up my significant other from the airport when I noticed a sign for an, in my opinion, unusual hall of fame: The Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame.

Interesting, as it never even occurred to me that deer could or should have a hall of fame. But, it did lead me to wonder about the other halls of fame that might be in Michigan. Here are 5:

1. Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame Museum

Starting with the hall of fame that sparked my curiosity, the Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame Museum is located in Grass Lake. The museum is family owned and has been operating since 1994. The tour is self-guided and costs $6 for adults and $2 for children.

The hours vary so, if you're planning on visiting from far away, you might want to contact them to confirm their hours for that day. Find their website here and their Facebook page here.

2. U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame

Located in Ishpeming, this hall of fame was created,

To honor and celebrate the athletes, pioneers and visionaries of the United States who have significantly enriched the global sports of skiing and snowboarding, and to showcase their stories and historic memorabilia in our national museum located at the birthplace of organized skiing in America, Ishpeming, Michigan.

That's according to their website. The hall of fame was established in 1954 and features skiing artifacts and archives that you can see for a mere $5. Children 12 and under are free. You can follow them on Facebook for induction updates, special events, and more.

3. National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame

The National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame, in Troy, was established in 1973 to honor and preserve accomplishments made by athletes of Polish heritage. The museum features a variety of one-of-a-kind historical artifacts and there's a Polish restaurant next door you can enjoy after your visit. From what I can gather, the museum is free to attend. Learn more on their website. Or, find them on Facebook.

4. Michigan Women's Historical Center and Hall of Fame

Cultivated by Michigan Women Forward, this hall of fame is located in Lansing and features stories of women who have made history in Michigan. Trailblazers, if you will, that will, hopefully, inspire future generations. You'll have to call to schedule a tour if you want to visit. Find all of their contact information here.

5. Automotive Hall of Fame

It's Michigan. Of course, there's a hall of fame for cars. The Automotive Hall of Fame was established in 1939 and works to honor and celebrate the accomplishments of individuals in the international motor vehicle industry, according to their website. The hall of fame is open Thursday through Sunday and costs $10 for adults, $8 for youth. See more here.

Aside from physical halls of fame, Michigan has quite a few musicians that have made their way into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Check them out:

