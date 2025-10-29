Many Michigan residents are planning Halloween activities, including costume parties, festivals, and trick-or-treating. However, Halloween is also one of the most dangerous nights of the year in Michigan, and authorities have issued several urgent warnings.

Authorities Issue Urgent Halloween Warnings For Michigan

Michigan police have recently released a statement urging parents to check trick-or-treat bags for potentially unsafe candy. The warning comes after authorities discovered counterfeit candy and snacks containing THC and hallucinogenic mushroom products while carrying out a search warrant at a home last week, according to the Warren Police Department. The treats were packaged in wrappers that were nearly identical to the authentic product.

Authorities warn that children should never accept or eat items that are not commercially wrapped or appear to be tampered with. Police also urge trick-or-treaters to only visit homes with the porch light on, only accept treats at the door, and never go inside a stranger’s home. But candy warnings aren't the only danger Michigan residents should be aware of on Halloween.

According to Safe Kids, children are more than twice as likely to get hit by a car while trick-or-treating as on any other day. Michigan residents are urged to help keep kids safe from traffic incidents by turning on headlights early in the day to spot kids from further away, reminding children to cross streets at corners and crosswalks, and carrying glow sticks or flashlights.

