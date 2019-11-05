Green Machine That Makes Clean Water For Flint Was Vandalized

A machine donated to Flint that makes water out of air was "professionally vandalized."

With Flint just 2-3 hours away from Southwest Michigan its surprising how big news stories about their water crisis can miss us. For example, did you know there is a military veteran who travels around the country with his "Green Machine" to make fresh water for free? Also, did you know he set his Green Machine up in Flint in August only to have it vandalized less than a week later? I did not.

Moses West talked to WNEM TV 5 about how this looks like a professional vandalism,

"They broke into the machine and they destroyed the generator,” West said. “It’s very technical, I knew what they were doing. This wasn’t random vandalism, not at all. They destroyed the battery, put metal in the fuel system.'

Sure, this happened in August. Why are we talking about this now? Two reasons:

#1 The story went viral on twitter yesterday with 10,000 retweets in less than 24 hours after it was posted by Human/Civil Rights Activist twitter account StanceGrounded.

#2 The residence of Flint are still suffering from the mistakes made by their local and state government in 2014.

These Flint stories aren't getting National or even statewide attention anymore. Don't let that fool you into thinking this Flint problem is fixed. It clearly is not.