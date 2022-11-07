Elegant Church-Turned-Home for Sale in Grand Haven for $2 Million

If there was ever a time I longed to have an extra few million dollars to drop on a house, this is it.

This home, at 600 Washington Ave in Grand Haven, is currently listed for $2,825,000. A steep cost for most of us, yes, but...one look inside and you might feel like this home is a steal.

Formerly a church, this home has been completely renovated inside and out. However, some of the original materials, like wooden pews, ceiling, bell tower, and more, were kept to preserve the beauty of this place.

In total, this home includes:

3 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

wine cellar

upper-level deck with a pool

Look, the pool on the deck is pretty nice. But, my attention was immediately grabbed by the many stained glass windows and incredible interior design. Take a look for yourself:

Stunning Former Church, Now House, Hits the Market in Grand Haven for $2+ Million Complete with a bell tower, take a tour of this former church that has been completely renovated into an absolutely gorgeous home.

Just amazing, right?

The home is listed by Sandi L Gentry at RE/MAX Lakeshore who can be reached at 616-638-3900. You can also see the full listing on Zillow.

Living in a former church would be nice, sure.

