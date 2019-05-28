Grab Your Weiner Dog And Celebrate October Fest

Who let the dogs out in Frankenmuth

It is never to early to plan your Octoberfest weekend at the Frankenmuth Festival. Besides great beer and food, the festival is home to the Weiner Dog Races! For one weekend, your Weiner can be a winner!

The event takes place on Saturday, September 21st so your pup has plenty of time to get in shape! Here is what you need to know!

Weiner Dog Races

Registration will be cut off after the first 100 dogs.

Please arrive at 11:00 am for pre registration. Each contestant receives two admission tickets to the event.

Anyone planning on attending the wiener dog races there is an $10.00 admission fee, 15 and under is free when accompanied by an adult. No Refunds.



Contest prizes are as follows:

Every participant will receive a Ribbon

Best Dressed Wiener - Trophy

Smallest Wiener - Trophy

Fattest Wiener - Trophy

King and Queen of the Wieners (dressed in traditional German attire)

Race: 10 heats of 10 dogs, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.all get trophies, 1st place will receive overnight stay at Splash Village and $50.00.

If you have questions please call 800-386-3378

This weekend is going to be a hoot!

Check Out the Footage of the Weiner Races That Mlive Caught!