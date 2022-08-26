Gov. Whitmer Shares ‘Back to School’ Throwback Photo, Gives Advice to Students

Whoa. Big hair, Big Gretch!

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has shared a throwback photo from her high school days on social media as many kids across the state are returning to school this week.

The Michigan Gov. reflects on her own time in school and the advice she'd give to her younger self:

Work hard, be kind to others, and... go easy on the hairspray.

In doing some digging I found this photo was likely taken at Forest Hills Central High School - maybe it's common knowledge, but I didn't know Big Gretch went to high school in Grand Rapids! If my math is correct, this would have been the late 80s - well, the hairstyle sure looks like it!

It turns out Gov. Whitmer did also literally go "back to school" this week -- well, to meet with parents, students, and faculty.

She shared that she visited a Rockford school on Friday, August 26.

WDIV Detroit shares that both Gov. Whitmer and republican candidate Tudor Dixon have agreed to an upcoming televised debate ahead of Michigan's gubernatorial election Nov. 8, 2022, but the exact date of the debate has not been decided yet.

