Say Goodbye To Plastic Bottles In Illinois?

Plastic bottles are a convenient way to take our favorite beverages on the go in Illinois. However, recent reports on the safety of plastic bottles for our health and the environment have led to bans on the use, sale, and production of plastic bottles and other materials across the country. Will Illinois see a state ban on plastic bottles soon?

Plastic Bans in Place Across the State of Illinois

There have already been bans on single-use plastic across the state of Illinois. At certain state parks, the state has to offer either compostable or recyclable foodware in place of plastic products in areas such as concession stands.

Additionally, Illinois House representatives have advanced legislation phasing out single-use plastic polystyrene foam containers at food service establishments. Lawmakers say it is an effort to tackle the plastic pollution problem. So do lawmakers also want plastic bottles gone altogether too to solve that problem?

Will Plastic Bottles Be Gone Soon in Illinois?

According to the Illinois Environmental Council, it's time for the state to break up with plastic bottles. Recent studies suggest what makes up plastic bottles is causing harm to humans. An AP Report on the matter states:

"We don’t know if it’s dangerous or how dangerous,” said study co-author Phoebe Stapleton, a toxicologist at Rutgers. “We do know that they are getting into the tissues (of mammals, including people) … and the current research is looking at what they’re doing in the cells.”

There are currently no laws in place In Illinois that ban the use of plastic bottles. Continued efforts to reduce the use and production of plastic seem to help the problem as well as encourage more people to recycle.

