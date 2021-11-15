Kids Love Princesses? They’ll Love This Event in Kalamazoo on 12/4

If your kids are obsessed with their favorite storybook princess, this would be perfect for them.

The Gilmore Car Museum, just outside of Kalamazoo, has announced a special event happening at their location, at 6865 Hickory Road, on Saturday, December 4th. The event will allow kids to interact with their favorite princesses.

Once Upon a Christmastime

The event, Once Upon a Christmastime, will feature storybook princesses like Cinderella, Anna & Elsa, Belle, Cinderella, and more. It includes a meal, photo ops and, of course, meeting the princesses. Guests will be welcomed by the princesses and led in a "welcome dance" as well as a "wishing ceremony." Those who attend the event will also be the first to see specialty Christmas outfits debuted by the princesses. You can read more on Gilmore Car Museum's Facebook event page.

Tickets and Times

As far as times are concerned, the event is happening on December 4th, as mentioned above. However, there are two "seatings."

The first seating is for brunch which will take place at 9 am and last until 10:30 am and will feature dishes like biscuits and gravy, fresh fruit, eggs, and more. The second seating is from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm and will feature dishes like PB&J, mac 'n' cheese, chips, and more.

Now, onto pricing.

General admission to the Once Upon a Christmastime event will cost $45 regardless of whether the ticket is for an adult or a child, along with a $2 processing fee per ticket. That includes your breakfast and socialization with the princesses. Keep in mind, according to their website, there's no "traditional" meet and greet time during the event. It sounds like they'll be mingling instead.

Of course, there's also a VIP option. Those tickets, however, will cost you $60. Again, that's regardless of whether the ticket is for an adult or a child. That option also comes with a $2 processing fee per ticket. The VIP ticket will grant you access to front tables, a special gift, and an individual photo with the entire group of princesses.

Tickets can only be purchased online and are said to be in limited supply. All ticketing information can be found on Gilmore Car Museum's website.

Regardless of whether or not you're a child, there's still a bit of magic to behold when the holidays come around, right? Especially when it comes to Christmas light displays. Check out this incredible display in Michigan:

