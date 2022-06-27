The Gilmore Car Museum is a special Diamond in the Rough location for Gear Heads on the west side of Michigan. Cars owned by collectors around the country house their vehicles in the barns and carriage houses here because of the special attention this museum offers.

That special something is what caught the eye of Bob Ashton, who is the founder of the MCACN Car Show, held every year in November in Chicago. With a little persuading, Bob brought his show on the road for the first time, in the summer, to west Michigan.

"We are so honored to be here. This is like the best car museum in the world. And to be able to come in here and do our thing, spread the word about the Gilmore museum, and show off some hot muscles (cars)... just so much fun."

Ashton typically hosts hundreds of cars, rebuilt and refurbished at his show in Chicago in November - the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals. But that show is held indoors. Gilmore executive Director, Josh Russell said this gives these beautiful cars the opportunity to REALLY show off, including firing up the engines periodically and hearing the muscle, in addition to seeing it.

"It's been the premiere indoor show in Rosemont (Illinois)... THIS, my friends, is the low-key hangout, southwest Michigan Muscle Car hangout counterpoint to that winter show. So this is our first time ever having the Muscle Car Meet-up Here at the Gilmore."

Russell said he and Bob plan to have multiple MCACN show in the future at the Gilmore, that not only include the MCACN show cars, but also vehicles owned and restored by area car owners, and a few extra incentives like firing up Funny Car drag racers.

On display were hundreds of Corvettes and Muscle cars from the 50's up until the early '80s, some even making their MCACN debut at Saturday's show.

See our full gallery of just SOME of the beautiful cars that were out at the First ever MCACN Muscle Car Meet-up at The Gilmore.