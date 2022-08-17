The giant slide is one of those things we all have memories of as kids which was either really good or terrifying depending on how you composed yourself. For some it was a moment of great excitement, flying down the steel rollers with lightning speed. But for some of us (me) it was when you went into it with the greatest of intentions, but composed yourself in a way where once you hit the ramp, you'd fly and land SMACK down on the bars and continue to bounce down. But it was so worth the pain.

It looks as though the pain or fun depending on what you're looking for is returning to Michigan, as Belle Isle in Detroit has announced the slide will be ready for play by the weekend, according to a recent photo post they shared:

The giant slide will once again be operating at Belle Isle starting Friday August 19th! Staffed by Michigan Department of Natural Resources and in a partnership with Healthy Kidz Inc., the six-lane slide is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend. We’re are excited to announce this partnership with our Summer Youth Employment Program. The summer youth employment program exposes kids to parks and the natural environment through a work cohort, and creates a pipeline for all participants to consider natural resource-based careers. The cost is $1 per slide.

$1 per slide isn't bad to be honest, but I'm glad I'm not the only one who has suffered through the years:

I am ready to ride the giant slide again even if my tailbone has PTSD from me looking at this photo.