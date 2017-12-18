Get ready Southwest Michigan SNIRT Is On It’s Way
Yes, there really is snirt!
This morning Dana Marshall and myself were discussing the weather and how the rain is going to ruin the snow.
I responded that we are now going to have snirt! Dana Marshall did not believe that is something called snirt. I explained that it is snow mixed with dirt and that equals snirt. Dana decided to look up the word snirt and sure enough it's a word! According to definition.net the snirt is defined as...
"Snow that is dirty, often seen by the side of the roads and parking lots that have been plowed."
There really is snirt (and we have it just in time for Christmas).
