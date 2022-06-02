One of the best things about summertime in Kalamazoo is back on Friday, June 10th as the first "Lunchtime Live" of the summer season returns to Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo. This weekly event returns to Bronson Park at 200 South Rose Street. This summer event series is about live music and a whole variety of food trucks, every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through September 2nd. Along with the food and music, there's also summertime games you can play.

Regarding food, the city says food trucks will be lined up along the park on South Street as well as other vendors set up throughout the park with food and goods available to purchase.

Each Friday event will feature regional music talent on the Rotary Stage, located on the west end of the park. The music lineup starts with:

June 10 - Megan Dooley

June 17 – Hurricane

June 24 - Kari Lynch

July 1 – Carrie & The McFerrinheits

July 8 – Mike Struwin

July 15 – Sam Luna & Sage Castleberry from the Same Luna Band

July 22 – Jordan Hamilton

July 29 – Monte Pride

August 5 – Kanola Band

August 12 – Pinter Whitnick

August 19 – Youth & Teen Talent Show

August 26 - Serita’s Black Rose

September 2 – i.am.james

The city also says vendors who want to participate in Lunchtime Live events can register online as Street Vendors.

The best aspect of Lunchtime Live is getting out of the office and enjoying being outside on a beautiful Friday, and with that maybe discovering a new food truck.

