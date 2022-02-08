Get Lost in the Wilderness In this $3 Million Covert, MI Mansion
Mansions are so fun to tour, aren't they?
Sure, we won't be able to afford to live in them but, hey...we can dream right? This property found in Covert, MI is jaw-dropping. And, it sits right on the shore of Lake Michigan.
Covert is a smaller area with a population of just under 3,000. according to bestplaces.net. With that being said, you'll have no problem escaping the crowds should you wish. Especially in this house.
Located at 39532 Wilderness Dunes Lane, this home is listed for $3,490,000 by Cheryl Miles at Paradise Prop. Harbor Country who can be reached at 269-469-3300. The home is incredibly spacious with:
- 6 Bedrooms
- 7 Bathrooms
- 5 Fireplaces
- Private Pool
Plus, private beach access.
You can see all the facts and features on the Zillow listing.
Now, let's take a peek inside this gorgeous mansion on Lake Michigan's coast:
Get Lost in the Wilderness In this $3 Million Covert, MI Mansion
Mesmerizing, right? Of course, it's not nearly as mesmerizing as this very unique home for sale in Kalamazoo. It's mesmerizing for a completely different reason, though: