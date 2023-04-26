Free Health Clinic for Uninsured and Beyond Opens in Kalamazoo

It is quite unfortunate that we live in a world where people who need medical attention and care often cannot afford it.

There is an underserved and homeless population in this country and in Kalamazoo. A population that will now have access to medical care, counseling, and more with a new health clinic.

As reported by MLive.com, the Helping Hands Wellness Center just opened on April 17th. The clinic, at 310 N. Rose St., will specifically cater to those who are uninsured or at-risk by providing free, non-emergent care.

Services offered include:

minor procedures

x-ray imaging

emotional coaching (social work/therapist)

wound care

And more. See a full list of services on the Helping Hands Wellness Center's website.

Get our free mobile app

Are There Other Free Clinics in SW Michigan?

From what I can find, there are only a few free clinics in our area. One of them being in Allegan.

The Renewed Hope Health Clinic also operates as a free clinic offering both medical and mental health services. Read more here.

As well, I found a dental clinic in Three Rivers called My Community Dental Centers which, according to their website, hopes to,

Enhance community health by offering access to quality dental care for all.

See their full website here.

You can do a search for free health clinics throughout Michigan through the site Free and Charitable Clinics of Michigan.

Income, age, and gender can all influence a person's decision to put off seeking medical care. In 2022, it was found that an average of 29% of Americans did not seek out medical attention due to cost alone.

And that's based on the number of people who reported delaying medical care. The actual number could be higher. A number that will, hopefully, be slightly reduced in Kalamazoo thanks to this new, free clinic.

Speaking of health, make sure you're protecting yourself from disease-carrying ticks in Michigan this summer. Here are the 5 most common you'll see in the mitten state:

The 5 Most Common Ticks You'll See in Michigan & Diseases They Carry Tick season is here once again. Here are the most common ticks in Michigan you should be on the lookout for.