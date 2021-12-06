Four Michigan Holiday Train Rides that are Not the Polar Express

The Pere Marquette 1225 can be expensive and sells out every year. This Christmas, punch your ticket on one of these other four Michigan holiday train rides.

No doubt, the Polar Express is the pinnacle of holiday cheer but not all good little girls and boys can get a golden ticket.

The thing about trains...it doesn't matter where they're going. What matters is deciding to get on. -The Polar Express

If you live in Michigan, you know that in making the groundbreaking digital-capture film The Polar Express, they used blueprints from the real-life Pere Marquette 1225, a steam-powered locomotive still in use today. The train's annual Christmas trips, complete with hot chocolate, load passengers from the station in Owosso for a magical Christmas journey every year. Every year they sell out, often long before the snow flies. If you're still longing to hear the bell and take an enchanting Christmas train ride, try one of these other three in Michigan.

Little River Railroad

A steam train just like the Pere Marquette 1225, unfortunately the ticket situation is the same: sold out. Keep in mind they also call "all aboard" for the Easter Bunny Express, a Fathers Day voyage, the Quincy Flyer, and Pumpkin Trains.

Eden Springs Park at House of David

This miniature train ride at the historically preserved amusement park in Benton Harbor will get you onboard for just $4 a seat.

Coopersville & Marne Railway Company

This is the train that St. Nick rides. Literally. Santa and his helpers entertain children of all ages during this 90-minute trip. Think of it as the West Michigan version of the Polar Express.

Huckleberry Railroad

This steam engine departs from Genessee County's Crossroads Village, an authentic Great Lakes town from the turn of the last century, with over 34 historic structures.

So, if you still believe, punch your ticket to Christmas on a cheerful Michigan holiday train ride.

