Explore Michigan’s Winter Wonderland on These Polar Express Train Rides
You don't have to wait until Christmas to get into the holiday spirit in Michigan. Not when you can enjoy a festive adventure filled with holiday lights and a cup of hot chocolate aboard a Michigan Christmas Train. A fun way to explore the winter wonderland in our state and celebrate the holiday season in a unique way. And there are several Michigan 'Polar Express' train rides throughout the state to experience.
How to Catch A Michigan Christmas Train Ride
Most train rides will require you to pre-register as the ‘Polar Express’ trains tend to fill up fast. Each train offers their own holiday fun and festivities to enjoy.
Holiday Express Train Ride- Clinton Township, MI
Take a ride on an antique train and while sipping on hot chocolate, eating cookies, singing carols, and listen to a reading of The Polar Express book. Pre-registration is on now.
Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad- Flint, MI
The Holiday Train at Huckleberry Railroad takes you through their Christmas Village filled with lights and carolers and plenty of holiday magic.
Southern Michigan Railroad Santa Express Train- Tecumseh, MI
The Santa Express Train is a 45 minute ride to Santa’s workshop. Take a ride on the ‘Presents and Toys’ Coach and the ‘Candy Cane’ Caboose. Filled with holiday lights, candy canes, a Christmas tree, and hot chocolate.
Little River Railroad’s Holiday Express- Coldwater, MI
Enjoy a steam powered round trip to Quincy, Mi and visit with Santa aboard this Michigan Christmas Train.
Coopersville & Marne Railway’s Santa Train- Coopersville, MI
Santa and his elves make this train ride one the kids will remember.
North Pole Express Train- Owosso,
Tickets for this Michigan Polar Express Train sell out quick, but tickets are occasionally reposted for sale on their website.
Michigan's Polar Express
Check Out The Epic 1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights
Gallery Credit: Meghan Morrison