You don't have to wait until Christmas to get into the holiday spirit in Michigan. Not when you can enjoy a festive adventure filled with holiday lights and a cup of hot chocolate aboard a Michigan Christmas Train. A fun way to explore the winter wonderland in our state and celebrate the holiday season in a unique way. And there are several Michigan 'Polar Express' train rides throughout the state to experience.

How to Catch A Michigan Christmas Train Ride

Most train rides will require you to pre-register as the ‘Polar Express’ trains tend to fill up fast. Each train offers their own holiday fun and festivities to enjoy.

Get our free mobile app

Holiday Express Train Ride- Clinton Township, MI

Take a ride on an antique train and while sipping on hot chocolate, eating cookies, singing carols, and listen to a reading of The Polar Express book. Pre-registration is on now.

Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad- Flint, MI

The Holiday Train at Huckleberry Railroad takes you through their Christmas Village filled with lights and carolers and plenty of holiday magic.

Southern Michigan Railroad Santa Express Train- Tecumseh, MI

The Santa Express Train is a 45 minute ride to Santa’s workshop. Take a ride on the ‘Presents and Toys’ Coach and the ‘Candy Cane’ Caboose. Filled with holiday lights, candy canes, a Christmas tree, and hot chocolate.

Little River Railroad’s Holiday Express- Coldwater, MI

Enjoy a steam powered round trip to Quincy, Mi and visit with Santa aboard this Michigan Christmas Train.

Coopersville & Marne Railway’s Santa Train- Coopersville, MI

Santa and his elves make this train ride one the kids will remember.

North Pole Express Train- Owosso,

Tickets for this Michigan Polar Express Train sell out quick, but tickets are occasionally reposted for sale on their website.

Michigan's Polar Express