Take a Look at the Oldest Surviving Public Building in Michigan

Have you ever wondered about the oldest building in Michigan?

I wouldn't be surprised if your answer is "no". I mean, how many people have the time to sit around and wonder about old buildings in Michigan? The answer is me, apparently.

Because I know that Sault St. Marie is the oldest city in Michigan and one of the oldest cities in the United States, I had assumed that the oldest building in Michigan would reside there. But, I was wrong.

The oldest building in Michigan can actually be found on Mackinac Island in Fort Mackinac.

The Officers' Stone Quarters

Fort Mackinac has a few buildings that date back to the 1800s. But, the still-standing Officers' Stone Quarters has been around since 1780. According to mackinacparks.com, the construction of the building was originally started by the British in 1780 and was finally completed by the Americans in 1796 after they took over the fort.

Today, it acts as The Tea Room offering patrons an incredible view of the island thanks to its hill-top location. The Tea Room, itself, also has a long history at the Fort.

It was originally established in 1918 by the Red Cross to raise funds for World War I soldiers. While it acted as a concession stand for the park sporadically throughout the years, it began operating continuously in 1958 and has continued to do so ever since.

Those wanting to visit the Tea Room and glance inside the oldest public building still standing in Michigan will have to purchase admission to Fort Mackinac. Read more here.

If you'd like to learn more about Fort Mackinac without visiting, check out this quick Youtube video below:

