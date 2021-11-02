Former Kalamazoo Central Student Gains Nearly 430,000 Followers

This Kalamazoo native is killin' it on TikTok with hilarious videos and college campus hacks.

Dainen Adams has his roots in Kalamazoo when he's not at Adrian College playing football as a defensive lineman and studying Criminal Justice. Dainen goes by @bigdain99 on TikTok where he has 429.6 thousand followers and 10.5 million total video likes.

Last March BigDain posted a video about his hacks on saving money on food and food-related items while living college life. That video has been viewed over 814.3 thousand times.

My favorite video on BigDain's profile shows him taking over the role of his mother at home when she's gone for a week. I absolutely love this video and I'm not alone. This video has been viewed 752.4 thousand times.

Then there's the video about an awkward crush on a teacher. His facial expression is priceless. This video has been viewed nearly 367 thousand times.

If you would like to see more of BigDain99 on TikTok click here.

You can follow 103.3 KFR on TikTok by clicking here.

If you know a TikTok creator in Southwest Michigan that has at least 10,000 followers and cool content that you think we should talk about on the radio, please let us know below.