Food Dance Makes More Changes to Hours, Menu

A downtown Kalamazoo favorite is adapting to changes to continue to be a viable restaurant. Food Dance will be changing its menu and limiting hours.

Founded in 1994 with a commitment to helping build a thriving and sustainable local food system, Food Dance quickly became a place for an amazing dining experience in downtown Kalamazoo. Like everything else, it was closed during the pandemic and has been recovering ever since.

In January of 2021, faced with the continuing challenges, they considered closing Food Dance for good. By April, they had come up with a plan that included paring down the seating area, closing the event space, and streamlining to-go orders that kept the eatery operating. Today, the hard work continues to grow, change, and adapt to circumstances.

Food Dance owner, founder, and executive chef Julie Stanley shared an honest message on Facebook about the future of the space.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in 35+ years of business, it’s that the one and only thing you can count on IS change.

When Food Dance makes changes we are always working to find the balance of our 4 Bottom Lines: Great Food, Great Service, Great Place 2 Work, and Great Finance.

Hiring and working to avoid the burnout of current staff have led us to decide to temporarily change days of operation, hours of operation, and streamline our menus.

Moving forward, Food Dance will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 am- 8 pm, beginning March 2nd. Nothing but positive thoughts and best wishes were shared in the comments, and Stanley ended with the thankful message: "I am forever grateful for the community’s support, especially grateful these last 2 years… Thank you for continuing to support Food Dance and our staff."

