This is how you know it's a big deal!

On Sunday, January 28 at 6:30 p.m. the Detroit Lions will compete against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Naturally, the "Motor City" will come to a halt this Sunday as the Lions compete for their first NFC title in over 30 years and that includes the very automakers that put Detroit on the map.

In an unprecedented but justifiable move the sole General Motors plant in Michigan that runs a third shift on Sundays will actually delay production on pickup trucks so employees may enjoy the historic championship game.

GM spokesman Kevin Kelly confirmed to the Detroit Free Press that third shifters will indeed start an hour late on Sunday night at their Flint facility.

According to one post shared on Reddit GM employees at the Flint location were sent the following memo,

Flint Assembly will not have an early start for normal production on 3rd shift...We recognize the Detroit Lions playing in an NFC Championship game as a rare, unique opportunity that warrants this temporary schedule adjustment to allow employees to enjoy the game and to make it to work on time

Even the big wigs are sipping on that Honolulu Blue Kool-Aid!

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions Getty Images loading...

Considering just how long Detroit fans have waited for this moment I say this is well deserved. In fact, I've heard numerous fans mention how they plan to miss work the next day if the Lions win Sunday's NFC Championship.

I mean, can you blame us? We've got 31 years of celebrating to make up for!

