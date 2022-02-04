Flint Area’s Homeboy Barbeque Mourns The Loss of Larry “Homeboy” Kimball

It's a sad day for the city of Flushing and the entire Flint area as a staple barbeque restaurant, Homeboy Barbeque, has lost their inspiration behind the name, as Larry "Homeboy" Kimball has passed away. They broke the news late on February 3rd on their Facebook:

With great sadness, I have to announce the passing of Larry Kimball, Homeboy. While this is not easy news to share, it is necessary. At the moment we don't know what this will mean for Homeboy's, but we will make sure to update everyone when we are able to. He passed this morning, February 3rd, 2022 from a heart attack.

For those of you that would like to contribute to funeral expenses, I will put a link to our Go Fund me in the comments. For everyone else, I would love to hear some memories or stories you have of him. We lost a great man today, and a very good grill man.

One woman, Angie shared her experience being so close to Larry and is one of many people remembering him fondly:

Larry was my neighbor for many years he was always a kind man. I am so sorry to hear about his passing my thoughts and prayers are with his family.

fundraiser has been started in the hopes of raising at least $9,000 to cover funeral costs as more details are still being worked out for his memorial.

Homeboy Barbeque has been open in Flushing for over 10 years and has always been family owned and operated.