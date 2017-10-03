Finally, Hockey Is Back

Yes, I'm a hockey geek, but this week couldn't get here soon enough. Next to the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, this is about like Christmas morning for us



You've got the Red Wings opening up at the brand spanking new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday night. But we're getting a little bit ahead of ourselves.

The season opens up Wednesday night with the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins at home on national TV. Also, the two best young players are playing. Connor McDavid in Edmonton; Auston Matthews for Toronto.

Then on Thursday night, get ready for some pomp and bells and whistles in Detroit. The Red Wings will play host to the Minnesota Wild. My team, the Blackhawks get the Penguins on the second night of a back to back.

And let's not forget Western Michigan University. The Broncos (and the Lawson Lunatics) will host Ferris State at Lawson Ice Arena this Friday and then head to Big Rapids for a rematch on Saturday night. Remember what I told you: "Ferris is NOT a state".

The Kalamazoo Wings open the season October 14th in Cincinnati against the Cyclones, and the home opener is October 21st vs. Brampton at Wings Event Center.

Let's drop the puck and get it on.