Feel Like James Bond in $5M Regal Rochester Country Estate with Helipad

Bond, James Bond. That's the vibe you get when you find out all the amenities that make this French Country Manor Estate something you'd see 007 sleuthing around. The best part is that you don't need to hop the pond to check it out, because it's right here in Rochester, Michigan.

Tucked away behind the gates on 12 acres, just the entrance to this home lets you know it's not your ordinary run-of-the-mill mansion. Currently, on the market for $4,999,000, the home's grounds are enough to impress anyone.

Usually, we would start bragging about the interior of the home, but seriously the outside is a masterpiece in itself. The incredibly expansive terraced patios lead to Parterre Gardens worthy of royalty. Scattered throughout the landscaping are 21 flaming gas stone urns, and when it comes to pools, there's a good chance only the Grand Hotel can compare. You'll feel like Ester Williams frolicking around in the built-in 25' x 55' gunite swimming hole.

Need to make a quick getaway? Your exit is made easy with your private Helipad complete with a state-of-the-art helicopter hangar. Horseback escape your thing? There is a horse barn with 6 stalls for the equestrian in you, and if the more traditional mode of transportation is your thing you'll find a 6-car attached garage with extensive hangar storage for a car collection.

If the grounds don't wow you, the interior of the mega estate most likely will. With over 9,000+ square feet, there is a little bit of everything "cool". Inside you'll find 6 bedrooms plus a private loft area, 9 bathrooms, 6 fireplaces, and maple planked flooring throughout. Entertainers will love the massive gourmet kitchen with the unique pizza oven, lower-level game room, and even an indoor lap pool.

Ready to live like a worldly international spy? Maybe taking a look inside will help you decide. Check it all out below.

