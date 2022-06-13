Auctioned Charlevoix Mansion Becomes One of Most Expensive Ever Sold in State

The bids were cast and with a selling price of $9.845 million the massive lakeside mansion on Raspberry Lane had a new owner. That price, according to Interluxe who handled the auction of the property, makes the sale the 5th highest resale price ever for a residential property in Michigan.

We told you about the luxury million-dollar lakefront property heading for the auction block just a few weeks ago. Referred to as "the most beautiful home on the lake" this Charlevoix lakefront estate was once the most expensive listing in Michigan.

After being on and off the market since it was built, the home once on the market for $12.5 million is heading to auction. According to Mansion Global, the home was set to be offered on the online auction platform Interluxe. The home was built in 2009, and asking prices have been as low as $7.9 million and as high as $12.5 million. Bidding started on May 31, 2022 at $2.5 million.

According to Mlive, there were more than $205 million in total bids over four days.

“This was an extraordinary auction,” Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe told Mlive. “The immense level of interest from potential buyers to the amount of bidder activity was incredible. The property is one of the most beautiful in all of Michigan and the results reflect that.”

The maginficent home was origianally built for Frank Macher, who was an automotive and plastics industry executive, back in 2009. Mr. Macher passed away earlier this year, and his trust put put the home on the auction block according to reports.

So who is the new owner of the breathtaking home? Well, that information hasn't been released as of yet, but once the home is officially closed on there's sure to be details. In the meantime, take a look inside one the top sales in Michigan.