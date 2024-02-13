FDA Recalls Diet Pills Sold in Michigan for Embarrassing Reason

Dietary supplement pills that you could buy on Amazon or over the counter at Michigan gas stations have been recalled. Here's why.

The FDA announced the voluntary recall of two over-the-counter pills last week. This announcement comes after the FDA found that these two products contain undeclared Tadalafil and Nortadalafil. The FDA points out that the effects of taking these pills could be life-threatening for some consumers,

People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. Among the adult male population, who are most likely to use this product, adult males who use nitrates for cardiac conditions are most at risk.

Get our free mobile app

These herbal dietary supplement capsules are marketed to help men with erectile dysfunction. You could probably tell that with names and tag lines like Schwinnng, Put a Rocket in Your Pocket" and Sustain "All Natural...Insane Results." If you have recently purchased one of the lots below, you should stop taking them immediately for your safety.

Schwinnng Pills Recalled

Lot 2108, Expiration date: 10/2024

Over the counter E.D. pills Schwinning recalled in Michigan FDA.gov loading...

Sustain Pills Recalled

BTH:230551, expiration date:12.05.2026

BTH: 230571, expiration date: 14.05.2026

Over the counter E.D. pills Sustain recalled in Michigan FDA.gov loading...

The tainted products were likely purchased on Amazon.com, www.sustainformula.com, or www.schwinnng.com. If you did purchase pills from one of the recalled lots you can get a refund by using the contact info below.

Recalled Sustain and Schwinning Refund

Call 888-767-4889 or between the hours of 1 P.M. and 8 P.M. Eastern Time Monday-Friday.

Or Text 360-747-7411 for information on the refund process.

The FDA urges anyone to contact a local healthcare provider if they are experiencing issues after taking the recalled pills. If you are experiencing erectile dysfunction talk to your doctor to get treatment that is safe for you.

10 Healthiest Cities In Michigan Gallery Credit: TSM Lab