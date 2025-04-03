FBI Warning for Indiana Travelers: Do Not Go to These Places
Planning a summer getaway? Florida is deemed safe. However, there is a list of 20 destinations you should avoid for your safety.
Whether it's students from one of the 130 colleges in Indiana heading out to Spring Break or families going on Summer vacations, Florida is the most popular destination. As far as road trips go, it's a straight drive South on I65 to I75. It's a piece of cake.
Luckily and not surprisingly, all of the 7 U.S. and 3 international vacation destinations in the top 10 for Spring Break and Summer vacations are safe as far as the FBI is concerned.
10 Most Popular Spring Break and Summer Vacation Destinations
- South Padre Island, Texas
- Siesta Key, Florida
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Panama City Beach, Florida
- Miami Beach, Florida
- Key West, Florida
- Cocoa Beach, Florida
- Clearwater Beach, Florida
- Cancun, Mexico
- Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
5 Locations Added to the Level 4 'Do Not Travel' List in 2025
- South Sudan (Added on March 8, 2025)
- Syria (Added on March 3, 2025)
- Yemen (Added on February 26, 2025)
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (Added on January 29, 2025)
- Afghanistan (Added on January 13, 2025)
The full list of Level 4 'Do Not Travel' destinations is below.
U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List
The U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs has a full list showing all levels of travel advisories. You can see that list by tapping here.
