FBI Warning for Indiana Travelers: Do Not Go to These Places

Planning a summer getaway? Florida is deemed safe. However, there is a list of 20 destinations you should avoid for your safety.

Whether it's students from one of the 130 colleges in Indiana heading out to Spring Break or families going on Summer vacations, Florida is the most popular destination. As far as road trips go, it's a straight drive South on I65 to I75. It's a piece of cake.

Luckily and not surprisingly, all of the 7 U.S. and 3 international vacation destinations in the top 10 for Spring Break and Summer vacations are safe as far as the FBI is concerned.

10 Most Popular Spring Break and Summer Vacation Destinations

South Padre Island, Texas

Siesta Key, Florida

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Panama City Beach, Florida

Miami Beach, Florida

Key West, Florida

Cocoa Beach, Florida

Clearwater Beach, Florida

Cancun, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

5 Locations Added to the Level 4 'Do Not Travel' List in 2025

South Sudan (Added on March 8, 2025)

Syria (Added on March 3, 2025)

Yemen (Added on February 26, 2025)

Democratic Republic of the Congo (Added on January 29, 2025)

Afghanistan (Added on January 13, 2025)

The full list of Level 4 'Do Not Travel' destinations is below.

U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List Many people travel at the end of the year for the holidays or to use up vacation days that may expire. These countries have a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory issued on them by the U.S. Government and should be avoided.

The U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs has a full list showing all levels of travel advisories. You can see that list by tapping here.

Speaking of travel, did you know that a surprising number of people are crossing the Indiana-Michigan state line to get elevated?