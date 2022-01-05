Father and Daughter From Michigan to Appear on ‘The Amazing Race’

Sterling Heights' Arun Kumar and daughter Natalia Kumar of Canton, Michigan are set to appear on the CBS reality competition, “The Amazing Race.”

The father and daughter team have a shot at winning $1 million on season 33 which premiere's tonight at 8 pm on CBS.

The Amazing Race is a reality television game show in which teams of two race around the world in competition with other teams. Contestants try to arrive first at the end of each leg of the race to avoid elimination.

On Season 33, Arun and Natalie will go up against 10 other teams and will race around the world to try a win $1 million. Tonight they begin their journey and will travel to London.

Get our free mobile app

Natalie Kumar talked with MLive about being on the show:

The Amazing Race” is like, our favorite show. To be on it is unreal. It’s totally different when you’re sitting on the couch watching it than being on the show. The whole time when we started, we kept pinching ourselves asking, is this really happening? Are we actually on the show? It was an incredible experience.

They actually began filming in February of 2020 but production was put on hold multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic. Over one and a half years later and the longest pitstop in the show's history, The Amazing Race resumed. The two-hour season premiere airs tonight, January 5 at 8 PM on CBS and on demand on Paramount+.

Best of luck to Arun and Natalia Kumar.

Planning a Trip? 10 Direct Flight Destinations from Flint Planning a trip in 2022? Getting there is even easier without all the hassles by flying right out of Flint's Bishop International Airport. Even better, there are several destinations with direct flights making it even easier than ever.

Take a Peek Inside Flint's Highest Rated Airbnb