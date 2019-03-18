Fairmount Dog Park Is Now Free To Use

Rover now has a new place to explore, and Fairmount Dog Park, just off North Prairie and Blakeslee Ave. is now free to use.

The City of Kalamazoo's Parks and Recreation Department has made Fairmount Park free to use for everyone with a dog. According to the City, "the park has two off- leash areas, one of which is reserved for smaller dogs, and a watering hole. Benches, picnic tables, and a small pavilion are also available."

Previously, dog owners were required to register their pets, pay a membership fee, and use a key fob to gain access. These requirements have been eliminated to encourage community members to take advantage of this community resource. All dogs will continue to be required to have a valid Kalamazoo County dog license and have up-to-date rabies, distemper, and Bordetella vaccinations. - City of Kalamazoo Parks Dept. release.

The park is just a few steps away from the Kalamazoo Tuberculosis Sanitorium, which had a reputation of being haunted. That site was razed in 2011-12. A low income senior citizens housing project now stands in its place.