A bit of 80s pop culture has landed in Dearborn. The infamous Ferrari used in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is now on Display at the Henry Ford Museum.

Fun Fact:

The car you saw in the 1986 film was not really a Ferrari. Three replicas were constructed for the movie. The producers thought better of destroying an actual Ferrari, valued at approximately $100,000. Two of the replicas were used for the close-up shots in the movie, while the third car - known as the 'hero car' was used for wide shots and the stunt scenes.

It's that 'hero car' that's currently on display at the museum.

New Vehicles on Display Every Few Months

Matt Anderson is the curator of transportation for the Henry Ford Museum. He spoke with Detroit's WJBK-TV about the new exhibit and says the car was provided to the museum thanks to a special partnership with the Hagerty Drivers Foundation, an organization dedicated to automobiles that hold cultural significance.

"There's not many pop culture cars in the museum," Anderson says. "I grew up in the 80s and of course, I knew the movie, I grew up with it and it's amazing to see it in person because you can picture all those scenes in your head, and here it is for real."

Anderson says new vehicles which hold cultural significance will go on display every six months or so.

Roll back to odometer and check it out at the Henry Ford Museum. The museum is located at 20900 Oakwood Blvd. in Dearborn.



