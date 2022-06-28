Ever Wanted To Stay In a Log Cabin? Here Are 5 of Michigan’s Best

Have you ever wanted to stay in a log cabin? Here are five of Michigan's top choices.

Log cabins come in all shapes and sizes. If you have ever traveled around the state of Michigan, you can find log cabins that are still standing from settlers all the way to multi-million dollar cabins that have been built around the great lakes.

Where Were the First Log Cabins Built?

Log cabin roots can be traced to Scandinavia and Eastern Europe and were first built around 3500 BC. The early structures were built by laying logs horizontally overtop of each other and filling in the gaps with woodchips and mud.

Were Log Cabins the First Mobile Homes?

Sometimes early European settlers would decide to move to another area and rather than leave their log cabin behind, they would disassemble them and put them back together at the new location. Often replacing any logs that were damaged or had dry rotted. It seems like a lot of work, but it was much easier to move the log cabin materials than start all over cutting trees and building from scratch.

When Were the First Log Cabins Built in the United States?

The first log cabins built in America were around 1640. Swedish settlers built cabins along the Brandywine River and Delaware River valleys.

Modern Log Cabins

Log cabins have come a long way since our early settlers built them. Now you can get custom-built log cabins that cost millions to build. One thing that hasn't changed with log cabins since our settlers are, that they are usually built in a beautiful location surrounded by nature and for the most part offer up the same peace of mind our early settlers experienced.

Check Out 5 of Michigan's Top Log Cabins To Rent in The Gallery Below:

