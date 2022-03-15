Especially Now, We Need A Laugh. Ha, Laugh Fest Starts In Grand Rapids

There are a lot of things we need right about now. Peace on earth is not a joke these days. Good health is also something top of mind. But don't overlook a good hearty laugh. After everything, that laugh may be the thing that keeps you sane.

Laugh Fest in Grand Rapids is back this week..

Laugh Fest starts Wednesday (March 16th) with an "seriously funny" event at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, and and then a clean comedy showcase at the Wealthy Theater. And over at Gun Lake Casino, Brett Morin from NBC's "Undatable" does a couple of show at 5:30 and 7:30 pm.

Comedian Charlie Behrens performs his Wisconsin humor Thursday evening (St. Patrick's Day) and there's a The Cash Box Rock and Roll Improv Show. I love the description: "A Johnny Cash impersonator takes one suggestion from the audience, which reminds him of a story from his past which then reminds him of a song he wrote. With music, improvised scenes, and a whole bunch of heartbreak." What's not to love.

Friday night, there's Maria Bamford who's done a series for Netflix, Lady Dynamite. On Saturday night, actor-comeditan Tone Bell performs. Most recently he was in Lee Daniels’ film "The U.S. vs. Billie Holliday."

The entire schedule is here. Tickets you can buy at laughfestgr.org or at Ticketmaster, then search Laugh Fest.

Laugh Fest was virtual last year, but has been around for 12 years now helping out Gilda's Club of Grand Rapids, named after famed comedienne Gilda Radner, who shot to fame as part of the original Saturday Night Live cast, but died of cancer at a very young age. "Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids provides free emotional healthcare to children, adults, families and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause."

