A playful challenge sparked by a tweet had Eminem weaving his magic into rhymes that left fans buzzing. You won't want to miss the details on this one.

This all started on August 11th with an innocent tweet from UberFacts that said, "There’s no word in English that rhymes with 'silver”. That's when the Twitter account for LL Cool J's satellite radio channel Rock the Bells threw out the challenge by tagging Eminem in a retweet with the quote, "@Eminem

You have 24 hours!"

This will come as no surprise, but it didn't take Eminem 24 hours to destroy this challenge.

My favorite part of this now-viral challenge is how Eminem's response is in text, but you can't help but read it in his voice. Here is Marshall Mather's response.

Silver pilfer kill fer Gilbert's still hurts steel shirts Bill Burr milf word off kilter no filter chill brrrr feel burn still slur will stir Trent dilfer Val kilmer Still third shield her he'll squirt Steven Spielberg Lil twerp Wilshire She'll purr Kill birds milk curd feel worth Real nerd Stans documentary I liked your film sir

Eminem's tweet has 2.1 million views and nearly 2,000 comments. These comments are hilarious.

Fan Responses to Eminem's Viral Tweet

Is this whole situation real or marketing for his new and unconventional documentary called "Stan" that was just released earlier this month? I can speak for nearly all Michiganders when I say, "It doesn't matter. We love Eminem."

So, where do you think Eminem lands on the list below?

