The items in your home that take up the most electricity might surprise you.

On average, Michigan residents are paying around $160 a month for electricity at a rate higher than the National average according to EnergySage.com,

The average residential electricity rate in Michigan is 19 ¢/kWh, which is 5% higher than the national average rate of 18 ¢/kWh.

With the cost of electricity increasing and the price of solar dropping, it certainly makes investing in solar panels for your home more appealing. Whether you are using cheaper and more earth-friendly power like solar or wind, or you're getting your electricity from a power company, you should know what the major energy suckers in your home are.

Solar in Michigan Canva loading...

7 Biggest Electricity Using Appliances in Michigan Homes

Air Conditioning takes about 16% of your home's electricity.

Air Conditioning units take the most electricity in your home. Canva loading...

Space Heaters take up a whopping 15% of your juice on average.

Space Heaters use 15% of your home's electricity. Canva loading...

Water Heaters is taking up around 12% of your power.

Water Heaters use 12% of your home's electricity. Canva loading...

I thought this one would be higher on the list. Refrigerators take up 6% of your home's electricity on average.

Refrigerators use 6% of your home's electricity. Canva loading...

Leaving lights on is bad for your bill. Lights suck about 4% of your home's electricity.

Lights use 4% of your home's electricity. Canva loading...

Televisions take 4% of your house's electricity on average. I thought this one would be higher too.

TVs use 4% of your home's electricity. Canva loading...

Computers use about 2% of your home's power on average.

Computers use 2% of your home's electricity. Canva loading...

