One Area of Michigan is Paying Considerably More for Electricity
There is one power company that charges significantly higher rates for power than all of the others. Do you live in this area of coverage?
Over the last 25 years, the cost of electricity has increased an average of 2.96 percent each year. The sticker shock keeps coming as DTE was approved for a $368 million rate increase for reliability upgrades in December 2023. Consumers Energy was just approved for a $92 million rate increase.
How much you're being charged for electricity depends on many factors. However, the major factor for each customer is simply where they live. We don't get to choose our power company. We are stuck with whoever covers our area. With that being said, people that live in Michigan's Upper Peninsula are paying crazy amounts of money for power. The average Michigan resident consumes 652 kilowatt-hours paying an average of $119.58 a month for electricity according to Jackery.com. I've never had an electric bill that low. Using the average Michigan resident's average usage, these are the rates charged in April 2024 by power company according to Michigan.gov.
Most Expensive Electricity Rates in Michigan by Power Company
- UPPER PENINSULA POWER - 26.6 per kWh
- DTE ELECTRIC - 20.74 per kWh
- CONSUMERS ENERGY - 19.04 per kWh
- AEP (I&M) COMBINED - 17.72 per kWh
- ALPENA POWER - 16.76 per kWh
- UMERC (FORMERLY WEPCO) - 15.76 per kWh
- NORTHERN STATES POWER - 15.7 per kWh
- UMERC (FORMERLY WPSC) - 15.27 per kWh
The three standouts with the highest rates on that list were Upper Peninsula Power, DTE and Consumers Energy. The most expensive rates by far come from Upper Peninsula Power which is spread throughout Michigan's U.P. D.T.E. covers from Detroit to the tip of the thumb with the second highest rates. The third highest rates are coming from Consumer's Energy and cover nearly the entire lower peninsula of Michigan.
How does Michigan stack up on average when compared to other states? Not good. On average, the state of Michigan is paying 18.34 per kWh. That just barely bumps Michigan out of the 10 highest power rates in the nation according to ChooseEnergy.com.
10 States with Highest Electricity Rates
- Hawaii 43.93 ¢/kWh
- California 31.23 ¢/kWh
- Rhode Island 30.97 ¢/kWh
- Connecticut 29.52 ¢/kWh
- Massachusetts 29.25 ¢/kWh
- Maine 24.95 ¢/kWh
- New York 24.23 ¢/kWh
- New Hampshire 23.76 ¢/kWh
- Alaska 22.88 ¢/kWh
- Vermont 21.22 ¢/kWh