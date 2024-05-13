One Area of Michigan is Paying Considerably More for Electricity

There is one power company that charges significantly higher rates for power than all of the others. Do you live in this area of coverage?

Over the last 25 years, the cost of electricity has increased an average of 2.96 percent each year. The sticker shock keeps coming as DTE was approved for a $368 million rate increase for reliability upgrades in December 2023. Consumers Energy was just approved for a $92 million rate increase.

How much you're being charged for electricity depends on many factors. However, the major factor for each customer is simply where they live. We don't get to choose our power company. We are stuck with whoever covers our area. With that being said, people that live in Michigan's Upper Peninsula are paying crazy amounts of money for power. The average Michigan resident consumes 652 kilowatt-hours paying an average of $119.58 a month for electricity according to Jackery.com. I've never had an electric bill that low. Using the average Michigan resident's average usage, these are the rates charged in April 2024 by power company according to Michigan.gov.

Most Expensive Electricity Rates in Michigan by Power Company

UPPER PENINSULA POWER - 26.6 per kWh

DTE ELECTRIC - 20.74 per kWh

CONSUMERS ENERGY - 19.04 per kWh

AEP (I&M) COMBINED - 17.72 per kWh

ALPENA POWER - 16.76 per kWh

UMERC (FORMERLY WEPCO) - 15.76 per kWh

NORTHERN STATES POWER - 15.7 per kWh

UMERC (FORMERLY WPSC) - 15.27 per kWh

Electric bills, Michigan, DTE, Consumers, UPPER PENINSULA POWER Michigan.gov and Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

The three standouts with the highest rates on that list were Upper Peninsula Power, DTE and Consumers Energy. The most expensive rates by far come from Upper Peninsula Power which is spread throughout Michigan's U.P. D.T.E. covers from Detroit to the tip of the thumb with the second highest rates. The third highest rates are coming from Consumer's Energy and cover nearly the entire lower peninsula of Michigan.

READ MORE: MICHIGAN IS THE CHEAPEST STATE TO ATTEND LIVE SPORTS

How does Michigan stack up on average when compared to other states? Not good. On average, the state of Michigan is paying 18.34 per kWh. That just barely bumps Michigan out of the 10 highest power rates in the nation according to ChooseEnergy.com.

10 States with Highest Electricity Rates

Hawaii 43.93 ¢/kWh California 31.23 ¢/kWh Rhode Island 30.97 ¢/kWh Connecticut 29.52 ¢/kWh Massachusetts 29.25 ¢/kWh Maine 24.95 ¢/kWh New York 24.23 ¢/kWh New Hampshire 23.76 ¢/kWh Alaska 22.88 ¢/kWh Vermont 21.22 ¢/kWh

Inside Tom Izzo's Former Mansion