What’s Replacing the Former Founders Brewing Taphouse in Detroit?

Months after it abruptly closed-- under less than stellar circumstances-- we finally know which business will fill the space at 456 Charlotte Street, site of the former Founders Brewing Detroit taphouse.

Back in May of this year we told you how the ill-fated taphouse suddenly announced its permanent closure. At the time the Michigan-born brewery blamed the pandemic for the closing saying,

Unfortunately, our Detroit location has not been immune to the struggle to regain foot traffic after temporary Covid closures that have impacted restaurants and bars across the nation...the Founders Detroit Taproom will be permanently closing its doors today... It has been a great pleasure to serve you.

However, the announcement of the Detroit taproom's closure also happened to coincide with yet another lawsuit against the company alleging racial discrimination. What really happened? We may never know.

Now, what we do know is what's set to fill the vacant space!

Elephant & Co.

Not surprisingly another brewery is set to fill the space, but it's not just your average brewery.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. announced their purchase of the former Founders building and it sounds like this new space will have something for everyone! Set to open in 2024, Elephant & Co. will feature self-serve style taps, Detroit style pizza, coffee, and vegan donuts.

Says Eastern Market,

Elephant & Co. encapsulates all that we've learned along the way...The name is a tribute to where it all started, with our beloved elephant in Eastern Market, while ‘& Co.’ represents our brands that go beyond beer. As we gear up for our grand opening in 2024, there's so much more to reveal.

Cheers to new adventures! Can't wait to see this new space take shape; I definitely plan on stopping by for a pint.

