Dunkin' has been a favorite spot in Michigan for a great selection of delicious donuts for decades. However, Michigan Dunkin' customers may soon notice that some classic donut choices may no longer be available, or may already be just a tasty memory.

Dunkin' Phases Out Some Classic Donuts At Locations In Michigan

Dunkin' has been making changes at locations across Michigan since dropping the "donuts" from its original brand name. The change transformed the company into an on-the-go beverage-led brand, which has also led Dunkin' to create a more simplified menu. And some of Michigan's favorite choices may be gone from Dunkin' menus permanently.

Apple Fritters

Some Michigan Dunkin' locations appear to have discontinued the apple fritter, while others still carry it. So it could be a matter of time before they're off the new and simplified menu for good.

Maple Frosted

Some Michigan Dunkin' locations are currently testing new donut menus, which may temporarily remove certain donuts like the maple frosted donut, but the donut is still available at other stores.

Vanilla Creme

Dunkin' has discontinued Vanilla Creme donuts in many locations, though the availability varies by franchise, with some still carrying them.

The Dunkin' menu regularly features new donuts and may fetaure fan favorites for the holidays and customer demand.

