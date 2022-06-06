Drunk Man Wrecks SUV Then Tries to Sell it to Indiana Dealership

Son of baseball legend Don Mattingly allegedly attempted to sell his SUV missing a tire after a DUI crash.

A story that seems way too strange to be true came out of Southern Indiana recently, as a man rolled into an Evansville car dealership missing a front tire, and apparently intoxicated. Police have identified the man as Jordan Mattingly, the son of baseball great Don Mattingly. Several people called 9-1-1 about the incident as it unfolded on Memorial Day afternoon according to 14 News,

They say witnesses reported seeing a SUV hit the median of the Lloyd Expressway near the Main Street exit. They say the crash caused a flat tire and the car to smoke, but the driver kept going. Other callers say the driver was all over the road and now missing a front tire.

It's unclear if the intoxicated logic for the suspect was to sell the SUV he just wrecked while drunk so he wouldn't get in trouble. What we do know, according to police reports, is that the 30-year-old could barely stand when police arrived and had a blood-alcohol level of over three times the legal limit. Mattingly was also reported to have bad swelling and several scratches that he likely received during the crash. Beer cans were also found in the man's vehicle.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly has not yet commented on his son's arrest.

If you or someone you know has a substance abuse problem you can get help by calling the National Substance Abuse Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

