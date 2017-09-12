Dress Up Like A Superhero And Really Be One

At some point in all our lives, we've wanted to be a superhero. Do you want to live the dream, and actually do something heroic?

The Kalamazoo County Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Council's fourth annual Super Hero 5K Run/Walk is Saturday, September 30 at the Celery Flats in Portage.

KCAN's mission is helping prevent child abuse and neglect in Kalamazoo County, which is something near and dear to many of us here.

The Super Hero 5K Run/Walk is for runners and walkers of any ability. And here's the fun part: You get to wear the costume of your favorite super hero.

You can register early and save of the fee. It's $20 for adults and $10 for kids 4-10. What a great chance for you and the kids dress as superheros. That's making a memory for child. And the free t-shirt you get for registering early is nice, too.

There will be professional timing and prizes for the serious runners and you can sign up here.