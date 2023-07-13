A few animals in the downtown area of Kalamazoo are looking fresh after a contest gave three artists the opportunity to give them a new look.

The contest, held by Downtown Kalamazoo Shops, was called Art in the Zoo. The purpose was to give the zoo animal statues in Downtown Kalamazoo a new coat of paint and a splash of creativity to bring them back to life.

If you've visited the downtown area lately, you may have noticed that the statues were either missing paint, had chipped paint, or just looked a little faded. Now? They're absolutely stunning. Take a look at the before and after pictures below:

Check out the Downtown Kalamazoo Zoo Animals After Their Recent Facelift A few animal statues in the Downtown Kalamazoo area recently got a fresh coat of paint with a creative twist. What an upgrade

The downtown Kalamazoo area has a ton of unique shops, great places to eat, and events, too. If you find it hard to keep up with or are visiting for the first time and want to know more, make sure you check out the Downtown Kalamazoo Shops Facebook page.

They're constantly posting about what the local stores offer and what's up next on their calendar. For example:

Follow the Downtown Kalamazoo Shops Facebook page here.

