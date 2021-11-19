This Christmas season, Downtown Kalamazoo is going to be looking an awful lot like the North Pole, as Santa's Workshop is going to be taking over. With the holidays finally here, all of Kalamazoo will be getting ready to celebrate some extra time with their family and enjoy the new look downtown, as it will be filled with holiday spirit, twinkling lights, and a Jolly old soul!

Santa’s Workshop will be posted up downtown from November 27 – December 24. The Workshop is scheduled from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays, and Noon- 4 p.m. Sundays. There will also be opportunities for kids to visit with Black Santa on Thursdays and Sundays.

Get our free mobile app

What's Included In The Workshop?

Kids who visit will get a Santa Letter writing kit to take home. The kit includes all materials needed to send a letter to Santa, a holiday craft, wrapped goodies, and more. There will be several Santa mailboxes placed throughout downtown for families to send their letters to Santa.

What To Ask For Christmas

I wouldn't be surprised if the kids who write letters to Santa ask for the same things some of the adults in Kalamazoo thought we need for Christmas in our city. I don't think affordable housing is gonna make the list, but a new park, Whataburger, White Castle, and more snowmen and giant candy canes seems to fit their demographic pretty well. Also, be on the look out for the giant Santa Claus coming to Downtown Kalamazoo as well.